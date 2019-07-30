Anna Maria strikes deal for construction of pier buildings

A deal is in place for the construction of a restaurant and bait shop on the T-end of the new Anna Maria City Pier.

City commissioners voted 5-0 July 25 to approve a $967,000 contract with Mason Martin of Holmes Beach for the construction of the T-end buildings. Commissioners previously chose the contractor’s $1,041,101 bid for the job over three more expensive bids.

Mason Martin is a Holmes Beach-based contractor owned by Frank Agnelli and Jake Martin. Each of the partners has built and remodeled island homes for more than 10 years.

The contract gives Mason Martin 200 days to complete work on the buildings, setting Feb. 10, 2020, as the deadline for completion. The deal allows the contractor to apply to the city commission to extend the deadline as needed, through change orders.

Mason Martin is permitted to work on the pier 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

The city will pay the contractor 20% of the contract cost upon mobilization of equipment and materials, 25% more when Mason Martin frame out the pier buildings, another 25% after the exterior is enclosed, 20% when power is hooked up and the final 10% upon substantial completion.

Mayor Dan Murphy said the final contract is $74,000 less than the contractor’s original bid due in part to $18,500 in savings gained from changing the siding on the bait shop and restaurant from kebony to hardie-board. Hardie-board is a fiber-cement product that is fireproof and resistant to insects and vermin.

Murphy attributed a savings on mobilization costs to Agnelli, who suggested employing the i+iconSOUTHEAST barge — already on the job — to transport materials to the site.

I+iconSOUTHEAST is set to complete work constructing the pier walkway and T-end by September, giving Mason Martin a month of overlap on its job. The contractor is planning to begin work on the pier buildings as soon as possible.

“We have a good agreement here,” Murphy said.

Meanwhile, Miller Electric, a subcontractor, is installing electric service to the pier. Wiring is the last step in completing the understructure of the pier, before i+iconSOUTHEAST installs decking on the walkway and the T-end.

The new pier — estimated to total $5.9 million for demolition and construction — replaces the historic Anna Maria City Pier, which was built in 1911, although there were numerous remodels before it was deemed destroyed by Hurricane Irma in September 2017.