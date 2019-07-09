Bradenton Beach man pleads no contest to DUI

A Bradenton Beach man arrested for driving impaired pleaded no contest April 1 and was sentenced to 12 months of probation.

Twelfth Circuit Judge Mark Singer found Robert A. Simpson, 51, guilty and ordered the probation, including a counterattack program, victim impact panel and medical evaluation and, if necessary, treatment.

The judge also ordered Simpson’s vehicle impounded for 10 days and driver’s license suspended for six months with a business purposes exception.

A Manatee County sheriff’s deputy arrested Simpson for driving under the influence following a road sobriety test after police determined he caused a two-vehicle crash Jan. 2 in the 2200 block of Gulf Drive in Bradenton Beach.

Simpson exhibited signs of impairment but breath tests measured no blood-alcohol content. Florida law prohibits driving under the influence of drugs, not detected in the breath test, as well as drivers with blood-alcohol content exceeding 0.08 percent.

Simpson was assessed court costs and fines of $1,971, of which he paid $696 as of July 2.