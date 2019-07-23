WMFR votes to buy land, build new administration building

West Manatee Fire Rescue commissioners voted 4-0 to purchase vacant land in Bradenton to construct a new administrative building that could double as an emergency operations facility.

WMFR officials and the sellers, Yulara 2 LLC, inked the $295,000 contract July 16 after the vote. Commissioner George Harris was absent with excuse.

Site inspections of a 1.88-acre parcel at 701 63rd St. W. in Bradenton, are expected in the next 60 days, after which WMFR must “decide if it’s a go or no go,” Chief Tom Sousa said at the site July 17.

The vacant land, south of Manatee Avenue, next to Bealls and adjacent to Hidden Lake condominiums, is zoned residential-1 in Bradenton.

A zoning change to a public use designation, as well as stormwater and sewer services, are needed, Sousa said, adding the city is “willing to work with us.”

During the due diligence period, Sousa stressed the importance of identifying the cost of bringing sewer service to the Bradenton property, whether a tap into an existing line is possible or a more costly solution involving a gravity sewer is necessary.

To make this determination, Sousa expects the district to solicit three bids.

Sousa and Commissioner Randy Cooper teamed up to choose the possible sites.

A 5,000 square-foot buildout with parking is expected to meet the needs for office staff but, in the event of an emergency, the property, along with the possibility of using the nearby Beall’s parking lot, is large enough to accommodate fire and police fire equipment relocations, according to Sousa.

Staff includes incoming chief Ben Rigney, administrative personnel and three fire inspectors. The new building is planned for offices, meeting rooms and possible sleeping quarters for an on-duty battalion chief.

The building footprint could be expanded, according to Sousa and Cooper, if WMFR partnered in the project.

At the July meeting, the commissioners discussed the possibility of slicing off a portion of the property for another governmental or nonprofit use.

“One of the things that sold me” on the site was the possibility of selling or leasing part of the property, Commissioner Al Robinson said.

Commissioner Larry Jennis motioned for the commission’s approval, saying he preferred a vacant lot with no need for demolition of an existing building. Cooper seconded the motion.

“We went to several properties,” Cooper said, referring to the site search, which started at the beginning of the year and was whittled to two finalists in May after Bob Gause of Gause and Associates of Palmetto reviewed four sites for public utilities, stormwater restraints, parking and zoning regulations.

“And this has the most options for serving our district and our community. So I think we should go ahead with it,” Cooper added.

The commissioners voted to choose the 63rd Street property over a 0.65-acre parcel with an abandoned dental office, requiring demolition, at 6607 Third Ave. W., near WMFR’s Station 1 at 407 67th St. W.

At the May meeting, Commission Chair David Bishop noted the proximity of the office building to Station 1. Drawbacks to the site included the cost to remove the existing structure, ponding and setbacks that could have restricted the buildout.

The commissioners then directed staff to research and bring back contracts for consideration.

At the July meeting, Bishop initially recommended commissioners delay a vote to include Harris, who in May said he favored “the bigger the better” and liked the access to parking lots at the adjacent strip mall.

According to the contract, the seller is an administratively dissolved Florida limited liability company. Managers Maurice and Renee Healy of Palma Sola signed on behalf of the company.

A $25,000 deposit has secured the contract, which would be applied to the purchase price at closing. WMFR can decide to terminate the contract with a full refund of the deposit before the end of the inspection period.

The attorney for the fire district, Jim Dye, of Dye, Harrison, Kirkland, Petruff, Pratt & St. Paul drafted the contract and is holding the deposit.

The search for a new administrative building began after the district sold its former 11,500 square-foot administration building at 6417 Third Ave., Bradenton, to Oasis Middle School. That property was considered too large.

Sousa said he expects a two-year timeframe for construction.

WMFR will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, in its temporary headquarters of the Palma Sola Presbyterian Church, 6510 Third Ave. W., Bradenton.