Bradenton Beach dock brings back boaters, business

A steady stream of people are using the newly opened floating dock at the Historic Bridge Street Pier in Bradenton Beach.

John Horne, owner of Anna Maria Oyster Bar and a former community redevelopment agency member, said in an Aug. 14 interview with The Islander that the dock has brought his restaurant a wave of business since it opened.

Bradenton Beach officials opened the dock for public use Aug. 2, after two-and-a-half years of turbulence due to Technomarine Construction, the company originally contracted to build and install the dock.

The dock replaced a dock damaged by storms — and crashing boats that broke anchor — and was removed in 2017 for public safety.

“It’s getting great usage already,” Horne said. “We’re seeing lots and lots of boats there every day, and it’s great to see people back on Bridge Street — coming by water.

“We’ve had a lot of our guests come by boats, and you can’t wipe the smile off the face of people arriving by boat, let me tell you.”

Horne added that one group of people from Sarasota came in 11 boats in a trip to Bradenton Beach and his restaurant.

The city also plans to install finger docks at the pier and a boat lift to hold the marine patrol boat for the exclusive use of the Bradenton Beach Police Department.

CRA Chair Ralph Cole, a city commissioner, said the city awaits permitting for the projects.

In the meantime, docking comes on a first-come, first-serve basis for private and commercial vessels. Commercial vessels can dock for 10 minutes to load and offload passengers, as no business can be conducted at the dock. Private vessels can dock without a time restriction during the day.

Bradenton Beach Police Chief Sam Speciale said in an Aug. 14 interview with The Islander that the dock is intended to bring people to Bridge Street during business hours, so overnight docking is not permitted. The dock should be clear 3-9 a.m., but Speciale said the police department doesn’t follow a strict timeframe for its closure.

He added there is no size limit for docking vessels other than what is dictated by the channel that leads from the Intracoastal Waterway to the dock.

Capt. Sherman Baldwin, owner of Paradise Boat Tours, operating from a storefront at the foot of the pier, told The Islander Aug. 14 that his tour business, along with Bradenton Beach Parasailing and several charter fishers, is using the dock for loading and offloading passengers.

Baldwin also used the previous dock and relied on the city-owned dinghy dock at the foot of the pier in its absence.

Baldwin, who serves as vice president of the Bridge Street Merchants, also has planned for years to launch a 149-passenger water taxi between Bradenton Beach, Sarasota and Bradenton. Installation of the dock was the last obstacle in the way of the water taxi, but he said the venture was tabled after more than two years of waiting.

Baldwin Aug. 14 declined to comment on future plans for a water taxi.

Capt. Mark Hubbard, the owner of Madeira Beach-based Tampa Bay Ferry & Taxi, said he is interested in partnering with Baldwin on linking routes if he can get a water taxi location approved in Anna Maria or Holmes Beach.

Hubbard has pursued the launch of a service in the two cities since 2015, but said both city commissions rejected permits for the business.

He said he remains interested in launching a service in either city, but would only apply again if officials would reconsider their decisions.

Anna Maria Mayor Dan Murphy, however, said he is not interested in a water taxi service because it would bring more tourists.