DUI arrestee opts for DETER program

A Bradenton man arrested for driving while intoxicated in Holmes Beach was offered an opportunity to go into the new Driver Enhanced Treatment Education Rehabilitation Program.

Joel D. Christian, 43, a former Manatee County environmental manager, was arrested in 2017 and agreed July 16 to enter a pre-plea requiring work days, education and 60 days of alcohol monitoring.

According to the 12th Circuit Court website, Christian agreed to remain crime-free, compliant with his bond conditions, enroll in a DUI program and complete a Mothers Against Drunk Driving online victim-impact panel, four jail workdays and alcohol monitoring.

In addition to driving impaired, Christian was cited for possessing 2.4 grams of marijuana and paraphernalia, speeding, failing to drive in a single lane, no proof of insurance, failure to change the address on his driver’s license and a seatbelt violation.

Christian was released on $1,500 bond in 2017.

His next court date is set for 1:25 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the Manatee County Judicial Center, 1051 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.

The traffic citations were consolidated into a separate case, which also has a Sept. 10 court date.