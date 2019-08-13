Sex offender registers Holmes Beach address

A 33-year-old male sex offender has registered a Holmes Beach address.

The man reported a temporary residence in the 100 block of 66th Street, according to a Florida Department of Law Enforcement Aug. 8 report.

He was convicted in March 2007 of endangering a child in Mercer County, New Jersey.

The FDLE registry shows other sex offenders in the area as of Aug. 8:

A 57-year-old male offender in the 4200 block of the 129th Street West in Cortez.

A 54-year-old male offender in the 100 block of Crescent Drive in Anna Maria.

A 61-year-old male offender in the 100 block of Ninth Street North in Bradenton Beach.

Sex offenders must register permanent and temporary addresses with the sheriff in the county where he or she resides as well as transient locations unless otherwise ordered by a court.