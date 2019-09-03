Holmes Beach has a race, 4 run for 3 seats

Holmes Beach, unlike Anna Maria and Bradenton Beach, will have an election in November.

Holmes Beach electors will choose three among four candidates vying for seats on the dais.

The qualifying period for the Nov. 5 municipal election ended Aug. 30, with three incumbents and one newcomer qualifying to run for the commission.

Commissioners Rick Hurst, Jim Kihm and Carol Soustek are seeking another term in office.

Terry Schaefer, a former member of the form of government committee, also qualified for the ballot.

Kihm was elected in 2017 and selected as chair in 2018.

Hurst also was elected to his first term in 2017.

Soustek was appointed to the commission in 2014 to fill the remaining year of David Zaccagnino’s term when he resigned to run for mayor. She was elected to a full term in 2017.

The three candidates with the most votes will take seats on the dais. The citywide election is nonpartisan.

The first campaign fundraising report deadline for the November election is Sept. 6.

The final day to register to vote is Oct. 7.

Of 2,807 registered voters in Holmes Beach, 2,002 people voted in the November 2018 municipal election.

— ChrisAnn Silver Esformes