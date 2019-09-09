The Islander Classifieds: Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019

ITEMS FOR SALE

COUPON: SAVE $5 on the only patented sandless beach blanket. Use AMI5@sandlessblanket.com or purchase at the Beach Hut across from Ginny’s and Jane E’s OLD IGA on Gulf Drive, Anna Maria or call 855-686-sand.

EXERCISE BIKE, NEW, $100. Two wooden Adirondack chairs, $50 each. 859-396-2927.

GARAGE REFRIGERATOR, $50, above-stove microwave, $50. 951-356-1456.

ANTIQUE PARTNER DESK: All wood, $1,000. See at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach. 941-778-7978.

FOUR OAK OFFICE chairs: Antiques, perfect for eclectic dining set. The Islander newspaper, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach. 941-778-7978.

WANTED: WORKOUT DVDs and retired but working XBox, Wii units with games for Ministry of Presence for kids and teens in Haiti. Deliver to The Islander, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

WANTED: YOUR OLD cellphone for recycling. Deliver to The Islander, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

AERIAL PHOTOS of Anna Maria Island. View and purchase online: www.jackelka.com.

FREE GUN LOCK courtesy of Project Childsafe, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Holmes Beach Police Department. Pick up at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach. Don’t be sorry, be safe.

HELP RESCUED PETS! Volunteer, foster, computer help needed! Moonracer Animal Rescue. Email: moonraceranimalrescue@gmail.com.

BIMINI BAY SAILING: Small sailboat rentals and instruction. Day. Week. Month. Sunfish, Laser, Windrider 17 and Precision 15. Call Brian at 941-685-1400.

PONTOON BOAT RENTAL Create life long memories. Call 941-778-2121 or see boatflorida.net.

BOAT SLIP FOR rent: Key Royale, AMI. Parking, no bridges, sailboat water. $300/month. 941-518-4281.

AMI WANNA GO Charters. Sightseeing, snorkeling, and sandbar hopping eco-tours aboard our 24-foot pontoon, ages 6 and up optimal. Call Capt. Judy for information, 941-757-7246.

WANTED TO RENT: Boat lift for 22-foot boat near north end of the island. Bridges not a problem. Call 614-906-1409.

50-FOOT BOAT dock for rent. $300/month. Water, electric, boarding, ladder and parking. Call or text BJ, 941 224-9255.

WANTED: PART-TIME server. Paradise Bagels Cafe. 3220 E. Bay Drive, Anna Maria Centre Shops. 941-779-1212.

FULL-TIME MOTIVATED individual needed for day-to-day operations and pontoon boat rentals. Must have boating experience and people skills. Send resume to mquarte335@aol.com.

REPORTER WANTED: Full- to part-time. Print media, newspaper experience required. Apply via email with letter of interest to news@islander.org.

SALON BOOTH RENTAL available for stylist with following. $130/week. A Positive Image, 7010 Cortez Road W., Bradenton. Call Tim, 941-306-6776.

U FLY I drive your car anywhere in the USA. Airport runs, anywhere. Office, 941-447-6389. 941-545-6688.

NEED A RIDE to airports? Tampa $65, St. Pete, $55, Sarasota, $30. Gary, 863-409-5875. gvoness80@gmail.com.

CLEANING: VACATION, CONSTRUCTION, residential, commercial and windows. Licensed and insured. 941-744-7983.

PRESSURE WASHING, PAVER sealing, driveway, roof, fence, pool area. Also, window cleaning. Licensed and insured. 941-565-3931.

MAID TO CLEAN! Local gal, looking to serve you! Residential, vacation and commercial. Call 941-773-0461.

BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS JD’s Window Cleaning looking for storefront jobs in Holmes Beach. I make dirty windows sparkling clean. 941-920-3840.

BEACH SERVICE air conditioning, heat, refrigeration. Commercial and residential service, repair and/or replacement. Serving Manatee County and the Island since 1987. For dependable, honest and personalized service, call Bill Eller, 941-795-7411. CAC184228.

SENIOR CAREGIVING AVAILABLE: 15 years’ experience cooking, cleaning, errands and more. Nicole 941-405-8988.

ANYONE CAN TAKE a picture. A professional creates a portrait. I want to be at your wedding! www.jackelka.com. 941-778-2711.

RELAXING MASSAGE IN the convenience of your home or hotel. Massage by Nadia, more than 25 years on Anna Maria Island. Call today for an appointment, 941-518-8301. MA#0017550.MA#0017550.

CONNIE’S LANDSCAPING INC. Residential and commercial. Full-service lawn maintenance, landscaping, cleanups, hauling and more! Insured. 941-778-5294.

LARRY’S BACK! SHELL delivered and spread. $55/yard. Hauling all kinds of gravel, mulch, topsoil with free estimates. Call Larry at 941-795-7775, “shell phone” 941-720-0770.

VAN-GO PAINTING residential/commercial, interior/exterior, pressure cleaning, wallpaper. Island references. Bill, 941-795-5100. www.vangopainting.net.

TILE -TILE -TILE. All variations of ceramic tile supplied and installed. Quality workmanship, prompt, reliable, many Island references. Call Neil, 941-726-3077.

GRIFFIN’S HOME IMPROVEMENTS Inc. Handyman, fine woodwork, countertops, cabinets and wood flooring. Insured and licensed. 941-722-8792.

JERRY’S HOME REPAIR: Carpentry, handyman, light hauling, pressure washing. Jack of all trades. Call 941-447-2198.

AMI PAINTING: ISLAND resident. Prompt, reliable. Quality workmanship. Interior/exterior. Minor repairs, carpentry. Bill, 941-307-9315.

BLINDS, SHUTTERS, SHADES: Motorization. 30 years on AMI. Call Keith Barnett, Barnett Blinds, 941-730-0516.

ISLAND HANDYMAN: I live here, work here, value your referral. Refinish, paint, tile. Just ask. JayPros. Licensed/insured. References. Call Jay, 941-962-2874.

VILLAGE GREEN VILLA: Annual rental by owner. 2BR/2BA, 2154 sf, two-car garage, unfurnished, full appliances, very clean. Many updates, lake view, heated pool, over-55 residence. Just reduced! $1,800/month, first, last, security. $100 HOA application fee. Available now. Call Jim, 781-603-2861, jimreilly@townisp.com.

TROPICAL WATERFRONT PARADISE: Anna Maria Island. 2BR/2BA, pool, boat lift, annual, $2,900/month. Call 941-704-7336 or 941-730-1086.

HOLMES BEACH: 2BR/2BA condo. Available November. Gorgeous bay views.FloridaRentalbyOwners.com. #1106. 207-944-6097.

SEASONAL RENTAL: HOLMES Beach. Available Nov.1-March 14, 2019/20. 2BR/2BA duplex unit. Parking, no stairs, walk to beach. No pets, no smoking. Price: $2,850/month. Contact: 403-512-2350. dlehto@telus.net. pkelly333333@hotmail.com, 519-807-9426.

SUNNY SHORES: ANNUAL rental. 1BR/1BA mobile home. Furnished water and garbage paid. 3619 115th St. Ct. W. Bradenton. First, last, plus $100 cleaning deposit. $850/month. 941-681-5072.

HOLMES BEACH: 2BR/2BA. Westbay Point and Moorings. Beautiful condo, spectacular bay views. October, November, December. $1,800/month. 941-778-2824.

ANNUAL 3BR/2BA, BRADENTON Beach. Authentic island house, elevated, washer/dryer. Large Gulf-view porch! Fantastic location. $1,495/month, first, last, $1,000 deposit. Send extensive household information to: thehummingmask@gmail.com. 941-778-1098 or 941-447-1664.

BUILDING LOT IN Lake Lure, N.C. In beautiful resort community minutes from Ashville. Level building site with view of golf course and mountain. Call with your offer. 941-713-0354

SHELL POINT CONDO, 2BR/2BA, pool, kayak racks, tennis courts, putting green and pet friendly for $299,000. Call Erlene Fitzpatrick, REMAX Alliance Group. 941-224-6339.

FOR SALE BY owner: 3BR/1BA, 1,771 sf. An original Island home on the quiet, peaceful north end of Anna Maria Island. Easily accessible ground floor (no steps). A short walk to the beautiful white sand beach at Bean Point, Bayfront Park, Pine Avenue shops, Anna Maria City Pier, the Sandbar Restaurant. Winner of the Anna Maria Island Garden Club home of the year. $880,000. 232 Gladiolus Drive, Anna Maria. Call 941-778-2711.

INVESTMENT VACATION TOWNHOUSE: Use it yourself and rent out rest of the time for good income. Features 2BR, boat slip, heated pool, minutes to Gulf beaches. $204,000. Real Estate Mart, 941-356-1456.

WATERFRONT VINTAGE KEY Royale home. Fixer-upper. Features 3BR/2BA, two-car garage, large lot. Vaulted ceiling, heated, caged pool and spa. Boat dock and lift. $699,000. Real Estate Mart, 941-356-1456.