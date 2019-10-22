Congrats are due

Capt. Scott Moore is on the verge of legendary among many of the old-timers I know.

There was a time about 20 or so years ago that I partnered with one of the founders of what has become the Florida Maritime Museum in Cortez to nominate Blue Fulford, a commercial fisherman, to the same honor. And while it didn’t come about, it wasn’t for not being deserving, because he was a real leader among the netters in Manatee County.

We reckoned the folks involved in farming in the county weren’t enlightened to the similarity of fishing to farming — putting food on America’s table.

So it was with great joy that I read of Capt. Scott’s recognition.

It’s about time.

And, I’m sure old man (Bill) Mote would have agreed with this year’s hall of fame winner.

He’s a first-rate farmer of the sea. Respectful of the bounty provided and a stern conservationist.

Cheers to Capt. Scott Moore.