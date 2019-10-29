Man gets probation for battery, fleeing MCSO

A man who fled from a Manatee County sheriff’s deputy in Holmes Beach after striking his girlfriend was sentenced to a year of probation.

Michael A. Lawless pleaded no contest Oct. 10 to domestic battery, fleeing and eluding law enforcement, reckless driving and driving without a valid license in March on Marina Drive.

The charges stem from witness reports to MCSO about a driver hitting a female passenger in a green Honda Civic. A deputy attempted to stop Lawless in the 6000 block of Marina Drive, but he sped away. Seven blocks south, he was apprehended and arrested.

Judge Peter Dubensky found Lawless guilty on all counts and sentenced him to 12 months probation, as well as a drug evaluation and treatment, as needed, and credit for time served. The judge also suspended Lawless’ license for a year and assessed $1,278 in court costs and fines.