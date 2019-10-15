‘No swim’ advisory issued for Palma Sola beach

The Florida Department of Health in Manatee County Oct. 11 issued a “no swim” advisory for the Palma Sola beach south access.

The beach is about 1,000 feet west of 81st Street West on the south side of the causeway on Manatee Avenue.

The issuance of an advisory indicates water contact may pose an increased risk of infectious diseases to humans.

Health officials in the county received testing results Oct. 7 and Oct. 9 that showed an elevated level of enterococci bacteria. Enteric bacteria may cause human disease, infections or rashes.

The advisory will be in effect until the water meets U.S. Environmental Protection Agency safety guidelines.

For more information, call the health department at 941-714-7593.