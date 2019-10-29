State drops DUI case

The 12th Circuit State Attorney Office dropped a charge of driving under the influence against a Bradenton man after determining Holmes Beach police lacked probable cause for the arrest.

Thomas J. Clark, 25, was arrested in January after an officer followed him driving from place to place in Holmes Beach after midnight. The officer stopped the motorist for making what the HBPD report described as “an illegal U-turn.”

In declining to prosecute, the state concluded in a July memo that the officer’s observations would not be admissible at trial to prove the charge.

Darlene Ragoonanan, chief of the state attorney’s misdemeanor division, said Oct. 21 that the investigation determined Clark’s U-turn was not illegal.