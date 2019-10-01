WMFR participates in National Fire Prevention week

West Manatee Fire Rescue inspectors will take their fire prevention show on the road.

National Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 6-12, and WMFR hopes to reach every student in its district, which includes Anna Maria Island, Cortez and portions of west and northwest Manatee County.

This year’s theme is “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practice Your Escape.”

“West Manatee Fire Rescue’s goal is to have face-to-face contact with every student from pre-K through 5th grade in our district,” said Rodney Kwiatkowski, WMFR’s fire marshal, in a Sept. 25 email.

The National Fire Protection Association-sponsored week aims to call attention to the people who develop and practice a fire escape plan in their homes.

“These messages are more important than ever, particularly because today’s homes burn faster than ever” from synthetic fibers, lightweight construction and open spaces, according to Lorraine Carli, vice president of NFPA Outreach and Advocacy.

Kwiatkowski and WMFR inspectors will visit classrooms and present videos and materials to encourage students to create a plan and practice a family escape route in the event of a fire.

WMFR will visit Palma Sola Elementary School Sept. 30-Oct. 8, Anna Maria Elementary School Oct. 9, Stewart Elementary School Oct. 21-23 and Sunshine Academy Oct. 28-30, as well as daycares on dates to be determined.

WMFR will hold its annual open house, including a tour of Station 1, games and lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at 407 67th St. W., Bradenton.