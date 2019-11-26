Contractor begins repairs on Bradenton Beach public dock

Work began the week of Nov. 18 on the first wave of repairs for the new floating dock at the Historic Bridge Street Pier in Bradenton Beach.

Workers from Sarasota-based Duncan Seawall Nov. 19 removed the gangway, because the walkway connecting the dock to the pier was pulling away from the pier.

Duncan drove four pilings Nov. 20 to form the foundation of the gangway’s support structure in the bay for the gangway, which will rest on the support structure instead of the pier.

For the final step in the repair, Duncan will build a 6-foot extension of the pier deck to connect to the support structure and the gangway.

The contractor also will install safety railings along the floating dock after completing the gangway connection.

Public works director Tom Woodard told The Islander in a Nov. 20 email that he expects work to be completed by the first week of December.

The work will cost $73,317 and includes the expense of the installation of 18 new rollers — the mechanisms connecting the dock platforms to the support pilings to allow for tidal movement — after the city furnishes the parts from Ronautica Marinas.

— Ryan Paice