BOLO: Surfer hunts board stolen in Bradenton Beach

A local man took to social media to seek the return of a surfboard he left on Bridge Street in Bradenton Beach.

The surfboard went missing Dec. 5.

Luke Norris posted a photo of the surfboard on his Facebook page with the following message: “I set this down for 5 minutes up Bridge Street, Anna Maria Island, Bradenton Beach, and it got stolen. It’s a Roberts surfboard, 5 foot 9 inches, with my name on it. Anyone sees it around let me know.”

West Coast Surf Shop owner Jim Brady shared Norris’ post on the store’s Facebook page.

“We haven’t heard that it’s been recovered yet,” Brady said Dec. 9. “We’ve never sold Roberts Surfboards, but I would say this one was worth in the $600-$650 range. That’s what our other high-performance boards go for.”

Bradenton Beach police are on the case of the missing surfboard.

“We’re working on this right now BBPD Sgt. Lenard Diaz told The Islander.

— Leslie Lake