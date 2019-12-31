Island businesses upbeat about 2020

Cheers.

As 2019 drew to close, Anna Maria Island business owners raised a glass to a new year and continued success.

Red tide stayed at bay through summer and fall and crowds spent holidays in 2019, spring break and summer vacations packing the beaches perusing island businesses.

“It’s been a blessed year,” Chet Zarzycki of Holy Cow Ice Cream, 3234 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach, told The Islander.

“We just want to continue to make the families and people who come in happy and help them enjoy themselves while they are here,” he said. “That’s what it’s all about.”

Zarzycki said Dec.26 a new coffee machine was on order and when it arrived, iced coffees and lattes would be added to the offerings at Holy Cow.

“I think the coffee drinks will make a great addition to the shop,” he said.

At Small Town Creamery, 5404 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach, owner Lindy Gilbert also was thankful for another successful year.

She plans to expand non-dairy offerings in 2020, as well as add vegan options.

“It’s a newer trend we noticed. I call it treats for ‘special bellies,’ Gilbert said. “We are looking at accommodating everybody we can. We are looking at new candy and gift trends, too.”

Eateries and other interests

“I certainly can’t complain. I love what I do,” Chris Smargisso told The Islander Dec. 18.

Smargisso owns Beach Fun Rentals, 3228 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach, and Slim’s Place, 9701 Gulf Drive, Anna Maria, along with son PJ Smargisso.

“They are well-oiled machines,” he said of the two family businesses.

“At Slim’s, the locals keep us going all year round. We will add new items on the menu. We always change it up now and then,” Smargisso said.

He continued, “As for the rental business, I think the newer rental places like Robin Hood Rentals are taking a little away from the existing older ones and there’s internet sites now, too.”

“But we go on,” Smargisso said. “We will be status quo for the upcoming year with both businesses.

Mike Flynn of Bradenton purchased a rental business in November, buying Just 4 Fun Rentals, 5358 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach.

“We’ve set about adding equipment,” Flynn told The Islander. He also added a deck boat for rent to the hour or day.

In 2020, Vinny Esposito said he wants to make his Vinny’s Italian Kitchen, 5337 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach, a destination.

“I am adding products that can’t be bought anywhere else in this area,” Esposito told The Islander Dec. 18.

“We are going to expand on what we have built here in Holmes Beach since the move from Pine Avenue and I just want to make my customers happy,” Esposito added.

He said he is looking to improve customer service and overall excellence.

Sean Murphy said he is excited about 2020 and his new event space next to the Doctor’s Office, 5312 Holmes Blvd., Holmes Beach.

Weddings, meetings and more are planned for the remodeled facility — or under the trees in the courtyard, where catering will be provided by the Beach Bistro, 6600 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach.

Also, Murphy said his other Holmes Beach eatery, Eat Here, 5315 Gulf Drive, soon will offer a full bar in addition to wine and beer.

So, 2020 will bring a new year and new opportunities for island businesses.

Anna Maria Island Chamber of Commerce president Terri Kinder said she was looking forward to the new year, kicking off with the awarding of trolley grants at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Waterline Marina and Beach Resort, Holmes Beach, to nonprofits with island operations.

“We are excited for the upcoming year and looking forward to an outstanding 2020,” Kinder told The Islander.

Stay busy, islanders! And happy new year!