Island law enforcement sees lower crime rates in future

Island law enforcement officials anticipate a decline in crime rates will continue into 2020.

As 2019 came to a close, Holmes Beach Police Chief Bill Tokajer said crime rates in the city are at an all-time low, having begun a downward trend in 2014.

“Our goal is always to continue to keep Holmes Beach a safe place to reside, conduct business and visit by continuing our efforts to reduce crime through proactive, high visibility policing,”

Tokajer said that no new major equipment or staff additions are anticipated in 2020.

Bradenton Beach Police Detective Sgt. Lenard Diaz said the police department is mindful of challenges associated with seasonal visitors.

Diaz said the goal of making the area a safe place in 2020 for people will be accomplished by officers maintaining a visible patrol presence in the city, along with the addition of new equipment and the hiring of another officer.

“We are going to be using laser radar,” Diaz said. “We had been using Doppler radar, but with the laser beam we can hit a certain vehicle and drill down on speeders.”

Bradenton Beach officers also will be using new communications equipment in 2020.

“With these new radios, we will be able to communicate with all the departments in the area, which will be a huge help,” he said.

Diaz said that the department is in the process of hiring an additional officer.

“We been approved to hire another officer,” he said. “That process is going on now.”

Sgt. Mike Jones, head of the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office-Anna Maria Substation, is leaving his post Jan. 5.

He said the crime rate in Anna Maria also has decreased in recent years.

Jones said crime there was down 27% in 2019 from 2018 and down 40% from 2017.

“Last year, with the red tide, there was a lower number of people,” Jones said. “This is not scientific, but an observation.”

Predicting lower crime numbers in 2020, he cited the MCSO’s pro-active patrolling and high visibility.

Sgt. Brett Getman will be heading up the Anna Maria Substation starting in January.