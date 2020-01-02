2 Bradenton women arrested for cocaine possession

Two Bradenton women were arrested for cocaine possession by Holmes Beach police following a traffic stop.

At 3:23 a.m. Dec. 28, 2019, officers observed a Toyota being driven at a high rate of speed. When the driver failed to stop at a four-way flashing signal at the intersection of Manatee Avenue West and Gulf Drive, officers initiated a traffic stop.

Holmes Beach Police Department officers reported an odor of marijuana emitted from the vehicle and there was a bag of marijuana on the console.

The driver, Joselin Soto, 20, of Bradenton, told police she had a medical marijuana card, but a check of the card by police showed it expired. Soto told police she did not renew it because of the holidays.

Officers informed Soto that medical marijuana must remain in its original packaging.

While speaking to officers, Soto reached for a backpack, which police took and placed on the hood of the car.

Police reported that the backpack contained a plastic bag with marijuana, burnt marijuana cigarettes, a hypodermic needle and an eyeglass case holding a white substance that field-tested positive for cocaine. The cocaine weighed 10.2 grams.

When officers told Soto her car was going to be towed, she allegedly said, “You are not searching my vehicle. You are not towing my car.”

Officers did search the vehicle and reported finding $160 in cash, a plastic bag containing a white powdery residue and a digital scale.

A passenger in Soto’s vehicle, Jazmine Garcia, 19, also was arrested. Her backpack contained two plastic bags with a green leafy substance, 1.3 grams of cocaine and a used hypodermic needle.

The green leafy substance was submitted for testing.

Both women were arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bond for each was set at $2,000 and they were given appearance dates of Jan. 24 at the Manatee County Judicial Center, 1051 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.

Soto also was cited for failure to obey a red flashing traffic signal.