Red tide bloom in Southwest Florida

A patchy bloom of the red tide organism, Karenia brevis, persists in Southwest Florida but Manatee County is seeing only background or very low concentrations.

K. brevis also was observed at background or very low concentrations in and offshore of Sarasota, and Charlotte counties.

Background to high concentrations of K. brevis were observed in and offshore of Lee and Collier counties.

Fish kills suspected to be related to red tide were reported in Charlotte, Lee, and Collier counties.

Respiratory irritation was reported in Lee and Collier counties.

For more information, go online to myfwc.com/research/redtide.