Bradenton man arrested in AM for unlawful firearm

A Bradenton man was arrested for possession of an unlawful firearm after law enforcement approached a vehicle parked at Bayfront Park after closing time.

At 10:33 p.m. Jan. 10, 316 N. Bay Blvd., a Manatee County sheriff’s deputy on routine patrol observed a parked maroon Volkswagen. The deputy noticed a case of Corona beer partly covered with a blue jacket and the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

The occupants exited the vehicle and poured out the alcohol as requested, according to the report.

They also presented identification on request.

The deputy observed a handgun in plain view in the vehicle under the passenger seat.

The firearm was a Glock 22 .40 caliber with three rounds of ammunition loaded.

After receiving his Miranda warning, passenger Jorge Perez-Lora, 18, of Bradenton, told the officer the firearm was his and that he had purchased it on the street.

Perez-Lora did not possess a concealed weapons permit and was arrested and charged with felony possession of an unlawful firearm.

His court date is 9 a.m. Feb. 7. Bond was set at $1,500.

The driver was not charged.

— Phil Colpas