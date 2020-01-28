Eyes on the road 01-29-2020

The Florida Department of Transportation and Manatee County posted the following for the week of Jan. 27:

Cortez Road and 119th Street West in Cortez : Work to realign the intersection of 119th Street West on Cortez Road/State Road 684 is beginning this week. Drivers can expect detours and night-time lane closures. Ajax Paving Industries of Florida is the contractor on the project, estimated to cost $5 million and continue until fall 2020. The work involves resurfacing the roadway, improving drainage, constructing a sidewalk, installing new lighting.

: Work to realign the intersection of 119th Street West on Cortez Road/State Road 684 is beginning this week. Drivers can expect detours and night-time lane closures. Ajax Paving Industries of Florida is the contractor on the project, estimated to cost $5 million and continue until fall 2020. The work involves resurfacing the roadway, improving drainage, constructing a sidewalk, installing new lighting. Multiple locations in Bradenton Beach: A Manatee County pipeline replacement project continues in Bradenton Beach, possibly into the late summer. Impacted areas include Bay Drive South to Bridge Street, Church Avenue to Cortez Road. Construction in rights of way is expected, as well as increased truck traffic and heavy equipment operations. People — motorists and pedestrians — can expect detours.

For the latest road watch information, go online to fl511.com and swflroads.com or dial 511.

To view traffic conditions, go online to smarttrafficinfo.org.