HBPD makes auto theft, paraphernalia arrest

A vehicle driven by Tyler Kenneth Daniel, 20, of Dover, triggered the Holmes Beach license plate reader system Jan. 11, which alerted a patrol officer to the stolen silver Buick entering the city.

The officer located Daniel and his passenger in the parking garage of the La Playa Encantada condominiums, 6006 Gulf Drive, and called for backup.

Upon searching the vehicle, officers found a pipe that tested positive for methamphetamine, a pipe that tested positive for THC and a piece of foil with a gummy substance that also tested positive for THC.

Daniel told HBPD officers that the pipes in the car were his, according to a police report.

The suspect said he paid a woman $75 to use the car and did not know it was reported stolen.

Officers also found a credit card belonging to the vehicle’s owner and, upon checking the suspect’s cellphone, noted the screen was open to BestBuy.com, showing the woman’s bank card information.

A notebook containing what appeared to be additional credit card numbers, along with dates, times and receipts was found in the vehicle.

Daniel was arrested and transported to the Manatee County jail. Holmes Beach Detective Sgt. Brian Hall is investigating.

Daniel is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 7.

— ChrisAnn Allen