Houses of worship provide food, faith during COVID-19

Six younger members of the congregation at CrossPointe Fellowship, along with their mother Katy Roadman, pose March 26 after delivering supplies to Charlie and Beverly Wilmore at their residence in Holmes Beach. Anyone in need of assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic can call the church at 941-778-0719. Islander Photo: Courtesy CrossPointe Fellowship
Charles Wade, the facility administrator at the Roser Memorial Community Church Food Pantry in Anna Maria, displays toilet paper March 26. Toilet paper is included in supply bags provided to needy people. The pantry was taking calls 9 a.m.-3 p.m. weekdays for people to schedule appointments to pick up pantry supplies. The number is 941-778-0414. Islander Photo: ChrisAnn Allen
The chapel doors at Roser Memorial Community Church, 512 Pine Ave., Anna Maria, remained open to the public March 26. The building is deep-cleaned several times daily to keep it available for prayer. Islander Photo: ChrisAnn Allen
The Rev. Doug Kings of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Holmes Beach leads a service March 22. The service was streamed live via the church Facebook page and can be viewed there as a recording. The church is streaming services online until the spread of COVID-19 has been contained. Islander Photo: Courtesy Gloria Dei Lutheran Church