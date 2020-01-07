Jacksonville man gets probation for DUI

A Jacksonville Beach man arrested in August 2019 for driving under the influence after leaving a Bradenton Beach bar was sentenced to a year of probation.

Lonson Becker, 32, was arrested Aug. 17 in the parking lot at 116 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach, by a Manatee County sheriff’s deputy called to assist Bradenton Beach police.

Becker appeared Nov. 20, 2019, at the Manatee County Judicial Center, 1051 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, with his attorney Richard Eisenberg and pleaded no contest to the charge of driving under the influence.

As part of a Bridge Street patrol, BBPD Officer Eric Hill checked on The Lighthouse bar, located on the second level of the Hynds Commercial building at 119 Bridge St., and noticed Becker appeared intoxicated, with slurred speech and trouble standing.

A police report states Hill advised Becker to leave but not to drive and that Becker said he would call someone to drive him home.

Hill later observed Becker driving a vehicle at Bridge Street and Bay Drive. The driver ran a stop sign and traveled the wrong way around the traffic circle.

An MCSO deputy arrived, tested Becker for signs of impairment and made the DUI arrest.

Becker refused to provide breath samples on the scene and at the Manatee County jail, where he was booked.

Becker also was ticketed for running a stop sign and traveling the wrong way at the roundabout on Bay Drive. Those charges were dismissed.