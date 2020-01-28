WMRF’s names contractor for new administrative facility

Three proposals. Three breakdowns from three tech-current companies.

Three 30-minute presentations were made and after a break for discussion and to cast ballots, West Manatee Fire Rescue commissioners selected Creative Contractors, 620 Drew St.,

Clearwater, to build the district’s new administrative headquarters at 63rd Street West and Seventh Avenue West in Bradenton.

Commissioners David Bishop, vice chair Larry Jennis, chair Randy Cooper, Al Robinson and secretary/treasurer George Harris attended the meeting at 6417 Third Ave. W. in Bradenton.

Also on hand were Chief Ben Rigney and Battalion Chief Jay Johnson.

Leading the agenda for the district’s monthly meeting Jan. 21 were presentations from three companies seeking to ink a deal to build a new $800,000 administration center at a previously purchased site.

The competing companies, each given a half-hour to address the commission, all reported good bond ratings and excellent relationships with subcontractors and clients. They also each said they used state-of-the-art software that enables real-time updates on construction.

The three companies also boasted long-term local ties:

• Corey Miller, president of Lakeland-based Miller Construction, said, “I cut my teeth in this area.”

• Jerry Siminski, chief construction officer of Creative Contractors with corporate headquarters in Clearwater, said his company has been working in this area for 46 years, “mostly with repeat clientele.”

• And Jack Cox, president of Halfacre Construction, commented on celebrating the 50th year of his company, which now is based in Lakewood Ranch.

Each company told the district they averaged a markup on services of 5%-6.5%.

Creative’s intention to begin construction in July impressed commissioners, as did Siminsky’s closing gambit, “Why Creative? Because we’re local, cost-effective, have office-building expertise — and no litigation with clients. Ever.”

“Creative seemed to have a good relationship with its subcontractors,” Jennis said. “No litigation is especially impressive over 46 years.”

Creative Contractors’ recent projects include fire stations in Largo and Palm Harbor, Manatee High School’s Davis Building and the Robertson Hall reroofing at New College of Florida in Sarasota.

Vigilant about noise, especially in mixed-use and residential areas such as this one, Siminski said deliveries will be limited to 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Creative installs webcams on its properties and has posted signs with a website to encourage comments.

“Part of our good-neighbor policy,” Siminski said.

Splitting time 65-35 commercial versus private projects, Siminski defined the new administrative center as “a simple project.”

When Harris asked whether most of his relationships were with long-term or “revolving-door” subcontractors, Siminski said, “long-term. We tell them come on Monday. We’re ready for them Monday. We keep a clean organized environment and we communicate with them. And we do what we say we’re going to do.”

The board voted 3-1 for Creative, with the exception of Cooper who voted for Halfacre and Bishop who abstained due to previous dealings with one of the competing companies.

Harris motioned to accept the vote and Jennis seconded. Bishop abstained. Jennis, Cooper and Harris voted yes. Robinson voted no.

Harris then directed the chief to negotiate a contract with Creative Contractors.

In other news: Cooper will remain liaison for the Manatee County Fire Commissioners’ Association. Robinson will remain liaison for the barrier islands, while Jennis is an alternate for that post. Bishop will preside over the awards and appreciation committee, Harris will oversee the safety committee and Bishop is facilities advisor.

The next commission meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the temporary administration office at 6417 Third Ave. W., Bradenton.