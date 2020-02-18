It’s open!

Manny Villalobos, 16, of Bradenton, catches air Feb. 15 as he rips off the rim of the skate bowl at the new Holmes Beach Community Skate Park.
Holmes Beach staff and some city officials — joined by a bevy of grommets — cut the ribbon Feb. 15 on the new Holmes Beach Community Skate Park in the 5800 block of Marina Drive. The first 100 guests received free hats and T-shirts from the city. Free hot dogs were dished up by Beach Bistro staff and Poppo’s Taqueria pumped out free burritos. Islander Photos: ChrisAnn Allen
Tito Porrata, left, lead designer with American Ramp Co., Holmes Beach Police Chief Bill Tokajer, Mayor Judy Titsworth, city engineer Lynn Burnett, director of development services Eran Wasserman and Tom Sanger of Tom Sanger Pool and Spa stand in the skate bowl Feb. 15 to cheer for the new skate park. A team of city staff, elected officials, residents and business owners worked together to create the park.
Skaters and revelers celebrate Feb. 15 the grand opening of the Community Skate Park in Holmes Beach, along Marina Drive in the 5800 block.
Mason Timmons, 9, of Bradenton, rolls up a ramp Feb. 15, as people gather for the grand opening of the new Holmes Beach Community Skate Park in the 5800 block of Marina Drive.
Tito Porrata, lead designer for the American Ramp Co. for the new Holmes Beach Community Skate Park, prepares Feb. 15 to roll through street skate portion of the park during the grand opening.
Tisha Mooney, left, Anna Rehorn, Sophia Belsito and Maddi Davenport of the West Coast Surf Shop in Holmes Beach, host a table with raffle prizes Feb. 15 while True Green, 12, of Bradenton, fills out a ticket. The prizes were skateboard decks and grip tape.