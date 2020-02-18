Tourist impact tops $1B in Manatee County for 2019

Boom!

Tourism’s impact blasted a new record in 2019, exceeding $1 billion.

The estimated economic impact for the calendar year in 2019 was $1,056,770, up 8.5% from 2018.

The number of visitors in 2019 was 772,500, up from 715,400 in 2018, according to Anne Wittine of Research Data Services Inc., which presented a visitor profile report Feb. 10 to the Manatee County Tourist Development Council.

The council met for about 3 hours at the county administration building, 1112 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.

“Some of that is recovery from 2018 but also you guys accomplished phenomenal growth in inventory over the past five years,” Wittine said, referring to the boost in economic impact and visitors.

Occupancy also was up — 2.2% — in 2019, at 70.2%.

The percentage of visitors from Florida was up 12% at 220,720.

Visitors from the Southeast numbered 69,630, up 7.3%.

Northeast visitors numbered 160,410, up 6.8%.

The numbers from the Midwest went from 152,100 in 2018 to 165,060 in 2019, in part due to expanded passenger service at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport.

European visitors also were up, from 94,400 in 2018 to 100,220 in 2019.

“There’s still growth from our European market, which is very important for us,” Wittine said.

However, there was a decline in the number of Canadian visitors — from 23,220 in 2018 to 22,060 in 2019.

“We had seen softness throughout the end of 2018 and into 2019, but we are starting to see some rebound there,” Wittine said.

The tourism numbers for December 2019 showed a 3.5% increase in visitors from Canada compared with December 2018.

Overall, the number of visitors was up from 48,100 in December 2018 to 53,500 in December 2019. Florida delivered the most visitors, followed by the Northeast, then Europe, the Midwest, the Southeast and Canada.

Visitors’ economic impact in December 2019 was $55,337,600, up 14.2% from December 2018.

Room nights also were up — 12% — at 149,000.

Length of stay was 6.1 nights compared with 6.2 in December 2018 and the party size was 2.4 people compared with 2.5 in December 2018.

Wittine said the barometer for the next three months — the winter-spring season — looked strong.

In a survey, about 53.6% of those who provide lodging in the region reported reservation levels were up from last year, 32.1% said they were about the same and 14.3% said they were down.

Wittine, speaking from a podium while showing a PowerPoint presentation, offered a caution that a global data company, Smith Travel Research, forecasted clouds on the horizon, with a flat or soft summer.

“Don’t see that on the beach” was the response from the dais, where the TDC members sat.

In the market

The TDC also heard from Kevin McNulty of Netweave Social, who talked about social media marketing and strategy, and Dave Di Maggio of Aqua Marketing and Communications, who talked about branding and messaging.

McNulty said the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau page on Facebook — @VisitBradentonGulfIslands — has more than 66,000 followers, up about 20% from 2018.

Growth, he said, will come with adding YouTube advertising and possibly appealing to a younger audience on TikTok, a video-sharing social network.

Di Maggio reported on the success of the “Real. Authentic. Florida” marketing campaign in branding the region and drawing visitors.

The brand, he said, has stood the test of time.

The key now is to continue with that message but also convince visitors to return.

“Our message is, ‘You’ll be back,” said Di Maggio, who said the marketing campaign would involve launching an e-commerce store, a trip planner app and a biannual magazine.

The TDC did not take action on the reports.

The next meeting will be at 9 a.m. Monday, March 30, at the county administration building, 1112 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.