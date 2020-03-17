AM City Pier inches toward opening

“It won’t be too much longer,” Anna Maria Mayor Dan Murphy said March 11 of opening the new Anna Maria City Pier during a meeting of the Coalition of Barrier Island Elected Officials in Holmes Beach.

And the community is ready for a celebration.

Led by Anna Maria Commissioner Carol Carter, residents of AMI municipalities gathered March 9 at Anna Maria City Hall, 10005 Gulf Drive, for a meeting of the Love AMI Task Force.

The group is planning an “unofficial” celebration for May 30 under the shade sails at the City Pier Park — on the corner of Pine Avenue and North Bay Boulevard in Anna Maria — to celebrate the new pier.

The original pier opened in 1911, but was closed after it was damaged by Hurricane Irma in 2017.

The old pier was demolished and the city began construction on a new pier in 2018.

Murphy told The Islander March 11 that Florida Power and Light workers installed the transformers and a pole required for electrical service. Since that work is done, contractor Mason Martin of Holmes Beach can finish work on buildings at the T-end that will eventually house a restaurant, bathrooms and bait shop.

The mayor also said the area at the pier entrance was fenced off March 13 while excavation and connections are made for utilities.

A grand opening date has not yet been set but Murphy said the matter would be addressed at the city commission meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 26, at city hall.

The city had hoped to open the pier in late March or April, but that could be impacted by COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Love AMI is planning to host “Pier Party 2020,” unless that is delayed by COVID-19.

A draft mission statement declares the group’s intent is “to promote a sense of community across Anna Maria Island that attracts and maintains residents,” and “to develop sponsor and/or host events that engage AMI residents, fosters community connections and promotes a sense of pride for AMI.”

Party plans include live music, a video on the history of the pier, children’s activities and a champagne toast at sunset.