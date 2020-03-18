AMI voters cast ballots on presidential preferences

Anna Maria Island voters went to the polls March 17, casting ballots in the Florida Presidential Preference Primaries.
The in-person voting took place amid concerns for the spread of COVID-19, the new coronavirus. Illinois and Arizona also held primaries, but Ohio postponed its election.
On the Democratic ballot
In Florida, the Democratic primary ballot contained 18 candidates, but the list was much narrower by primary day to a contest between former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders.
In Anna Maria’s precinct 301, 68.21% of the vote was for Biden and 18.50% for Sanders.
In Bradenton Beach’s precinct 307, 51.89% of the vote was for Biden and 25.47% for Sanders.
In Holmes Beach’s precinct 303, 67.27% of the vote was for Biden and 15.76% for Sanders.
In Holmes Beach’s precinct 305, 71.74% of the vote was for Biden and 11.41% for Sanders.
On the GOP Ballot
The Republican primary ballot contained four candidates.
In Anna Maria’s precinct 301, 90.79% of the vote was for President Donald J. Trump and the next highest candidate was Bill Weld with 4.61%.
In Bradenton Beach precinct 307, 95.1% of the vote was for Trump and 3.88% for Weld.
For Holmes Beach voters in precinct 303, 91.87% of the vote was for Trump and 5.74% for Weld.
In Holmes Beach’s precinct 305, 95.43% of the vote was for Trump and 2.54 for Weld.
Turnout
In Anna Maria, 159 people voted by mail, eight voted at an early polling location and 169 cast ballots in the precinct. Turnout was 41.3%.
In Holmes Beach’s precinct 303, 241 people voted by mail, 16 voted at an early polling location and 139 cast ballots in the precinct. Turnout was 40.7%.
In Holmes Beach’s precinct 305, 254 people voted by mail, 14x voted at an early polling location and 137 cast ballots in the precinct. Turnout was 38.8%.
In Bradenton Beach, 122 people voted by mail, 11 at an early polling location and 84 cast ballots in the precinct. Turnout was 40.3%.
These are early results for Anna Maria Island precincts, including mail-in and vote-by-mail ballots.
Manatee County turnout, with 69 of 70 precincts counted, was 33.76%.
For statewide results in the presidential primaries, go online to floridaelectionwatch.gov after 8 p.m.
For Manatee County results, go to votemanatee.com.
For additional coverage, read the March 25 issue of The Islander.