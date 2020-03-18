AMI voters cast ballots on presidential preferences

​Anna Maria Island voters went to the polls March 17, casting ballots in the Florida Presidential Preference Primaries.

​The in-person voting took place amid concerns for the spread of COVID-19, the new coronavirus. Illinois and Arizona also held primaries, but Ohio postponed its election.

On the Democratic ballot

​In Florida, the Democratic primary ballot contained 18 candidates, but the list was much narrower by primary day to a contest between former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders.

​In Anna Maria’s precinct 301, 68.21% of the vote was for Biden and 18.50% for Sanders.

​In Bradenton Beach’s precinct 307, 51.89% of the vote was for Biden and 25.47% for Sanders.

​In Holmes Beach’s precinct 303, 67.27% of the vote was for Biden and 15.76% for Sanders.

​In Holmes Beach’s precinct 305, 71.74% of the vote was for Biden and 11.41% for Sanders.

On the GOP Ballot

​The Republican primary ballot contained four candidates.

​In Anna Maria’s precinct 301, 90.79% of the vote was for President Donald J. Trump and the next highest candidate was Bill Weld with 4.61%.

​In Bradenton Beach precinct 307, 95.1% of the vote was for Trump and 3.88% for Weld.

​For Holmes Beach voters in precinct 303, 91.87% of the vote was for Trump and 5.74% for Weld.

​In Holmes Beach’s precinct 305, 95.43% of the vote was for Trump and 2.54 for Weld.

Turnout

​In Anna Maria, 159 people voted by mail, eight voted at an early polling location and 169 cast ballots in the precinct. Turnout was 41.3%.

​In Holmes Beach’s precinct 303, 241 people voted by mail, 16 voted at an early polling location and 139 cast ballots in the precinct. Turnout was 40.7%.

​In Holmes Beach’s precinct 305, 254 people voted by mail, 14x voted at an early polling location and 137 cast ballots in the precinct. Turnout was 38.8%.

​In Bradenton Beach, 122 people voted by mail, 11 at an early polling location and 84 cast ballots in the precinct. Turnout was 40.3%.

​These are early results for Anna Maria Island precincts, including mail-in and vote-by-mail ballots.

​Manatee County turnout, with 69 of 70 precincts counted, was 33.76%.

​For statewide results in the presidential primaries, go online to floridaelectionwatch.gov after 8 p.m.

​For Manatee County results, go to votemanatee.com.

​For additional coverage, read the March 25 issue of The Islander.