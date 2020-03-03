Anna Maria scooter moratorium allows time-out for regs

Fun rides and alternative transportation are on the rise on Anna Maria Island streets and sidewalks.

And Anna Maria’s officials have opted to take a timeout to consider some regulations on some vehicles — mostly small scooters.

City commissioners Jan. 23 unanimously approved the final reading of an ordinance instituting a 180-day moratorium on the rental and operation of motorized scooters and micromobility devices.

The moratorium was enacted on its approval and was set to expire July 22.

According to state statutes, a “motorized scooter” includes any vehicle that is powered by a motor with or without a seat, no more than three wheels, and which is not capable of achieving a speed greater than 20 mph on level ground.

A “micromobility device,” including e-scooters, is a motorized transportation device, most often made available through an online application, website or software for point-to-point trips. They do not travel faster than 20 mph on level ground.

The moratorium does not include larger 49cc scooters, such as Vespas, which are registered vehicles that exceed 20 mph.

It also does not include electric bikes, Segways or ScootCoupes.

A scooter car, trademarked ScootCoupe, is an open-air, two-passenger, three-wheeled vehicle powered by a 49cc engine, and a number of them are available for rent in Anna Maria.

In January, following an extended moratorium on some alternative vehicles and bike- and scooter-share systems, Holmes Beach commissioners unanimously voted to ban ScootCoupes from city streets, essentially prohibiting the vehicles from entering the city via Anna Maria.

But, following a threat of legal action from Robinhood Rentals, the company in Anna Maria that rents the vehicles, and input from Anna Maria city attorney Becky Vose, Holmes Beach lifted the ban and is working on a revised ordinance, which already includes regulations for bike- and scooter-shares, as well as renting and operating motorized scooters and Segways.

House Bill 453, which was enacted in 2019, grants operators of micromobility device and motorized scooters “all of the rights and duties applicable to the rider of a bicycle,” including the right to operate the vehicles on sidewalks, street and trails.

However, local governments have the right to regulate — not prohibit — such vehicles for safety.

Anna Maria plans to hold several workshops to receive public input on the matter before the moratorium ends.

Following the moratorium, the city commission will consider an ordinance regulating the vehicles.