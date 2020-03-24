COVID-19 closings and cancellations on Anna Maria Island

The following is a list of closings and cancellations on the island or nearby:

Cancellations

• CrossPointe Fellowship services and programs. CANCELED

• Gloria Dei Lutheran Church services, programming, activities. CANCELED

• Rotary Club of Anna Maria Island golf tournament. CANCELED

• Kiwanis Club of Anna Maria Island meetings. CANCELED

• Kiwanis Club of Anna Maria Island Easter Sunrise Service, April 12. CANCELED

• Senior Adventures activities. CANCELED

• Anna Maria Tuesday Farmers’ Markets. CANCELED

• Keep Manatee Beautiful Earth Day celebration. CANCELED

• Keep Manatee Beautiful Great American Cleanup. CANCELED

• School District of Manatee County classes, including AME. CANCELED

• Major League Baseball spring training. CANCELED

• St. Bernard Catholic Church events, programs. CANCELED

• Anna Maria Island Chamber of Commerce business card exchange, March 26. CANCELED

• West Manatee Fire Rescue meeting, March 24. CANCELED

Postponements

• DeSoto Bottle Boat Regatta, April 11. POSTPONED

• Center of Anna Maria Island the Grass Roots concert, March 19. POSTPONED

• Anna Maria Island Chamber of Commerce Beach’N Food Truck and Music Festival, April 11. POSTPONED

• Anna Maria Island Privateers One Night in Tortuga, March 21. POSTPONED

• St. Patrick’s Day Parade, March 15. POSTPONED

• Anna Maria Island Privateers Thieves Market, March 14. POSTPONED

Closures

• Florida state parks. CLOSED

• Bradenton Beach City Hall lobby. CLOSED

• Anna Maria City Hall lobby. CLOSED

• Bradenton City Hall, public works, fire department buildings. CLOSED

• Anna Maria Island Historical Society. CLOSED

• Bars and nightclubs. CLOSED

• Restaurant dining areas. CLOSED

• Manatee County libraries. CLOSED

• Manatee County government buildings. CLOSED

• Anna Maria Island Moose Lodge. CLOSED

• John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art. CLOSED

• Mote Marine Aquarium. CLOSED

• Florida Maritime Museum. CLOSED

• Annie Silver Community Center. CLOSED

• Bishop Museum of Science and Nature. CLOSED

• Harvey Memorial Community Church. CLOSED

• Roser Memorial Community Church building. CLOSED

• Roser Church’s Thrift Store. CLOSED

• Center of Anna Maria Island. CLOSED

Other

• Manatee County public beaches. CLOSED until further notice.

• Episcopal Church of the Annunciation operations. SUSPENDED

Editor’s note: Updated at 7 a.m. March 24.

Listings will be added. So please check back.

For the status of a certain business, please check with the business.

Also, please send notices of cancellations or closings to calendar@islander.org.