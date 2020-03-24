COVID-19 closings and cancellations on Anna Maria Island

The following is a list of closings and cancellations on the island or nearby:
Cancellations
• CrossPointe Fellowship services and programs. CANCELED
• Gloria Dei Lutheran Church services, programming, activities. CANCELED
• Rotary Club of Anna Maria Island golf tournament. CANCELED
• Kiwanis Club of Anna Maria Island meetings. CANCELED
• Kiwanis Club of Anna Maria Island Easter Sunrise Service, April 12. CANCELED
• Senior Adventures activities. CANCELED
• Anna Maria Tuesday Farmers’ Markets. CANCELED
• Keep Manatee Beautiful Earth Day celebration. CANCELED
• Keep Manatee Beautiful Great American Cleanup. CANCELED
• School District of Manatee County classes, including AME. CANCELED
• Major League Baseball spring training. CANCELED
• St. Bernard Catholic Church events, programs. CANCELED
• Anna Maria Island Chamber of Commerce business card exchange, March 26. CANCELED
• West Manatee Fire Rescue meeting, March 24. CANCELED
Postponements
• DeSoto Bottle Boat Regatta, April 11. POSTPONED
• Center of Anna Maria Island the Grass Roots concert, March 19. POSTPONED
• Anna Maria Island Chamber of Commerce Beach’N Food Truck and Music Festival, April 11. POSTPONED
• Anna Maria Island Privateers One Night in Tortuga, March 21. POSTPONED
• St. Patrick’s Day Parade, March 15. POSTPONED
• Anna Maria Island Privateers Thieves Market, March 14. POSTPONED
Closures
• Florida state parks. CLOSED
• Bradenton Beach City Hall lobby. CLOSED
• Anna Maria City Hall lobby. CLOSED
• Bradenton City Hall, public works, fire department buildings. CLOSED
• Anna Maria Island Historical Society. CLOSED
• Bars and nightclubs. CLOSED
• Restaurant dining areas. CLOSED
• Manatee County libraries. CLOSED
• Manatee County government buildings. CLOSED
• Anna Maria Island Moose Lodge. CLOSED
• John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art. CLOSED
• Mote Marine Aquarium. CLOSED
• Florida Maritime Museum. CLOSED
• Annie Silver Community Center. CLOSED
• Bishop Museum of Science and Nature. CLOSED
• Harvey Memorial Community Church. CLOSED
• Roser Memorial Community Church building. CLOSED
• Roser Church’s Thrift Store. CLOSED
• Center of Anna Maria Island. CLOSED
Other
• Manatee County public beaches. CLOSED until further notice.
• Episcopal Church of the Annunciation operations. SUSPENDED
Editor’s note: Updated at 7 a.m. March 24.
