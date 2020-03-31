Life-saving deputies swim, rescue boaters

A boating incident near Bean Point where a sandbar attracts boaters at the north end of Anna Maria Island left five people in need of rescue March 22. A Manatee County sheriff’s marine unit was dispatched to help with a boat that was taking on water, but MCSO deputies from the Anna Maria substation arrived first on scene from the beach, and Deputies Jacob Merrill and Todd Sellitto made the water rescue. Sellitto tossed a flotation ring out and pulled three people to shore and a boater in the vicinity helped Merrill pull two others to safety. Islander Photo: Courtesy MCSO/Facebook
Sea Tow Sarasota also responded and assisted in the March 22 incident. The company posted photos and a statement on Facebook: “Just a reminder how fast things can happen and even just being a few hundred yards from shore can create challenges.” Islander Photos: Courtesy Sea Tow Sarasota/Facebook
