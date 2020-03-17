Stepping up to the plate and the mic

Holmes Beach resident Clint Hurdle, former manager of the Pittsburgh Pirates, welcomes a crowd to his sixth annual Hot Stove Dinner, held March 13 at Pier 22 in Bradenton to raise money for the Prader-Willi Syndrome Association’s family and medical support programs. The evening included a dinner, live music and silent auction of sports memorabilia. Hurdle estimated the night would raise more than $140,000 and said an anonymous donor is matching the money raised. Islander Photos: Lisa Neff
Former Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Steve Blass tells baseball stories to the Hot Stove Dinner audience March 13 at Pier 22 in Bradenton. With humor and emotion, he recalled playing with Roberto Clemente, winning the World Series, hitting a homer at Wrigley Field and figuring out how to do laundry as a minor leaguer.
Hot Stove Dinner attendees check out the silent auction — featuring autographed jerseys, caps, baseballs and more.
A buffet dinner of blackened grouper, beef tenderloin, mango salad, sautéed vegetables and herb-roasted potatoes is served at islander Clint Hurdle’s Hot Stove Dinner at Pier 22.