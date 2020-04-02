Governor issues statewide order to stay home

​Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis April 1 issued a “safer at home” order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

​The order — to take effect at 12:01 a.m. April 3 and expire April 30 — says “all persons in Florida shall limit their movements and personal interactions outside of their home to only those necessary to obtain or provide essential services or conduct activities.”

​Such services are listed in U.S. Department of Homeland Security guidance and prior executive orders issued by the governor to slow the spread of COVID-19 and include medical care, public safety, law enforcement, utilities, transportation, public works, communications and information technology, critical manufacturing, financial, certain community-based and government operations and food and agriculture.

​The order said businesses or organizations “are “encouraged to provide delivery, carry-out or curbside service outside of the business or organization, of orders placed online or via telephone” to the greatest extent practicable.

​Essential activities include attending religious services, participating in recreational activities consistent with social distancing guidelines, taking care of pets and caring or otherwise assisting a loved one or friend.

​Social gatherings in public spaces are not essential activities, according to the order.

​In prior orders, the governor has said people should work remotely if they can, avoid gatherings of 10 or more people. He has said people who come to Florida should quarantine for 14 days or the duration of their trip, whichever is shorter, and March 27 he suspended new vacation rentals for 14 days.