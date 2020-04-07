Guide to aid during COVID-19 crisis

Click here.

An abundance of advice and information exists for people, organizations and businesses struggling to cope with day-to-day obligations, while also dealing with the extraordinary — a pandemic, the global spread of COVID-19.

To help readers attend to basic needs while coping with a public health crisis, The Islander applied its “Storm Avenger” approach to prepping for hurricane season.

The Islander compiled a guide to advice and assistance, using local, state and federal government sources, as well as community resources in Manatee County and university extension services.

Staying safe

First and foremost, stay home when possible and social distance when you cannot. Take temperature readings. Wash hands with soap and water. Keep the home, auto and workstation sanitized. And connect daily with loved ones, whether by phone, computer or a wave from afar.

Getting food assistance

Stock up, but with a budget-conscious approach. For example, buy canned garbanzos instead of ready-made hummus, or, better, buy dried garbanzos, which have a longer shelf life and cost far less.

Roser Food Pantry, 512 Pine. Ave., Anna Maria, offers grocery assistance to locals. For help, call 941-778-0414.

Also, Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee — at mealsonwheelsplus.org — provides help through Meals on Wheels and the Food Bank of Manatee.

Other providers can be found by calling 211 or going to 211.org, which directs people in need to many services.

Additionally, the School District of Manatee County and partners provide grab-and-go meals for students. For sites, go to www.manateeschools.net.

More long-term, families may be eligible for benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program administered by the state at myflorida.com.

Finding health care

If exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 or exhibiting symptoms, the state’s COVID-19 center can be reached at 866-779-6121 or covid-19@flhealth.gov. State officials have stressed that no one, regardless of income or health insurance status, should worry about the cost of a test or care.

For the uninsured dealing with other medical issues, call 211 or visit 211.org or visit We Care Manatee at wecaremanatee.org.

Applying for unemployment

The first thing to do if laid off from work is apply for unemployment — called “reemployment insurance” in Florida.

New federal legislation brings the benefit to $600 per week for some applicants. Also, the timetable for benefits was extended from 26 weeks to 39 weeks and freelance, contract labor and gig workers can qualify.

People quarantined, caring for a sick loved one, furloughed or dismissed because of COVID-19 also can apply at floridajobs.org.

Banking on relief

The federal government is sending stimulus checks —$500 for dependent children, $1,200 for individuals earning less than $75,000 a year and less for those earning $75,000-$99,000.

Checks can be expected this month, with eligibility based on 2019 or 2018 tax returns.

The U.S. Treasury Department says people with little to no income, receiving Social Security or veterans benefits are eligible for the recovery rebates.

Those who filed tax returns don’t need to take any action to receive the rebate.

Taking sick leave

The federal Families First Coronavirus Response ACT took effect April 1 and provides guidelines for employees — full- and part-time — to take paid sick leave due to COVID-19.

The measure expanded leave benefits and employer tax credits for recovery from illness or to care for a sick person.

Because there are exemptions based on the size of a business, the best resource on the issue for employers and employees is the U.S. Department of Labor’s website at www.dol.gov.

Staying sheltered

A series of federal and state actions, as well as adjustments by lenders and landlords, will help people struggling with mortgage or rent payments. The key here is deferments.

Evictions and foreclosures in many situations have been suspended.

Also, the federal agencies that back many loans say borrowers can put off mortgage payments without hurting their credit or incurring late fees.

The best advice is to contact a lender regarding mortgage payments and a landlord regarding rent.

Dealing with debt

Contact banks and credit card companies before missing a payment on credit lines, car loans, education loans and business lines.

Many companies are cooperating on payment relief assistance, especially payment deferrals and service fee waivers.

Assistance also may include increased credit lines or new loans, but avoid taking on new debt with a diminished income.

For more guidance, visit the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau at www.consumerfinance.gov.

Keeping the lights on

With a public emergency declared, utilities will not be turning out the lights.

Florida Power and Light is suspending disconnections, extending payment deadlines and waiving some fees. Customers can go to www.fpl.com for help.

Spectrum Internet is working with customers on payment extensions at spectrum.com, as well as offering Wi-Fi hotspots for public use.

Manatee County utilities also will not disconnect water service for nonpayment until further notice.

People needing additional help can turn to Step Up Suncoast, which operates the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program at stepupsuncoast.org. SUP also offers some child care and rent assistance.

Borrowing from retirement

New federal legislation changed the rules on hardship withdrawals and loans from retirement plans for those impacted by a COVID-19 diagnosis or those who lost earnings because of the outbreak.

People withdrawing funds from traditional retirement accounts will have three years to pay taxes on the money or three years to replace the money.

Rebuilding business

For small business owners dealing with a triple threat — the virus, paying bills and staying the course — advice can come from accountants and bankers.

Other resources include local, county, state and national chambers of commerce. One of the best resources is a guide at uschamber.com on loans and other types of relief.

Low-interest loans up to $2 million are available from the Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program — details at www.sba.gov.

The SBA also is the connection for the Paycheck Protection Program, which can provide businesses — including 501 c3 nonprofits — with loans up to $10 million. The interest is capped at 4% but the loan can be forgiven if employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks and the money is used for wages, rent, mortgage interest and utilities.

Businesses employing 2-100 people also can apply for a $50,000 interest-free loan through May 8 at floridadisasterloan.org or by calling the Small Business Development Center Network at 866-737-7232.

Rescuing rescuers

Local community groups — from theaters to animal rescues — suffered some of the earliest setbacks under government directives for social distancing and prohibited gatherings.

Nonprofit directors should reach out to banking partners for assistance in filing for SBA loans and other benefits.

Nonprofit managers also may be eligible for unemployment benefits and employee retention tax credits, as well as deferrals of payroll taxes, bank loans and credit card payments.

Additionally, new federal legislation eased limits on charitable contributions to help nonprofits through the crisis by suspending the limit on deductions for cash contributions from individuals who itemize their tax returns.

Also, a $300 universal charitable deduction allows individuals to deduct up to $300 in cash contributions, even if they do not itemize.