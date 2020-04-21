Island cities enforce rental restrictions, beach limits

Island enforcement teams were checking out neighborhood rentals for illegal check-ins Easter weekend and the days following.

One tool ordered by the state to curb the spread of the new coronavirus is a restriction on short-term vacation rentals.

Gov. Ron DeSantis extended an executive order through April 30 that prohibits new rental reservations of less than 30 days and new check-ins for short-term rentals.

The executive order, supported with directives from the island cities, does not prohibit stays at hotels and motels.

Bradenton Beach Police Lt. John Cosby told The Islander April 16 that officers found violations over the holiday weekend among about 50 vacation rental properties in Bradenton Beach.

No citations were issued by his department, he said. But the city’s list of violators was submitted to the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

“The governor’s order charged them with enforcing it,” Cosby said of the state department. “Our only obligation was to report and we reported around 50.”

Cosby said some people asked law enforcement to remove renters, but he lacked that authority.

Holmes Beach, where an emergency order allowed for enforcement, reported April 17 that the police department checked 23 properties and identified one violation of the vacation rental ban Easter weekend, bringing the total to three for properties found in violation of the city/state order.

Renters and property owners were issued notices to appear in court for violating the order and $250 citations for violating Mayor Judy Titsworth’s April 10 order against new check-ins. Her order allowed HBPD to issue citations, with fines of $15-$5,000. Information also was submitted to the DBPR.

Titsworth said HBPD also issued 69 parking tickets and towed seven vehicles over the holiday weekend. To enforce the Manatee County closure of public beaches to the general public, Holmes Beach eliminated right-of-way parking near the beaches.

Cosby said illegal parking was not an issue for Bradenton Beach over Easter weekend — not one parking ticket was issued despite concerns for an influx of people driving to the beaches.

Anna Maria Mayor Dan Murphy did not respond to an April 17 email from The Islander.

Editor’s note: This story was edited April 21.