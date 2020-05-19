Candidate qualifying ahead

Candidate qualifying for the 2020 municipal elections in Anna Maria will open at noon June 1 and close at noon June 12.

Commission seats held by Amy Tripp and Mark Short and the mayoral post held by Dan Murphy are up for election.

Qualifying in Bradenton Beach and Holmes Beach will begin at noon June 8 and end at noon June 12. Commission seats held by Marilyn Maro and Ralph Cole are up for election in Bradenton Beach.

In Holmes Beach, the mayoral post held by Judy Titsworth and commission seats held by Pat Morton and Kim Rash are up for election.

The qualifying period also is June 8-12 for those seeking to run for state legislative and Manatee County offices, including the board of county commissioners.

The general election will be Nov. 3.

The primary will be Aug. 18.

For more details about candidate qualifying, as well as information about registering to vote or voting by mail, go online to votemanatee.com.

— Lisa Neff