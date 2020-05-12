Holmes Beach boards house, hearing to come

A property, 305 73rd St., Holmes Beach, was boarded May 5 by the city building department. According to the notice of violation, the structure was deemed unsafe, unsecured and could be “abated by repair, rehabilitation or demolition and removal” pending a special magistrate hearing at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, at city hall, 5801 Marina Drive. The registered agent is Najmy Thompson law firm and the title manager is developer Shawn Kaleta, according to sunbiz.org. Islander Photo: ChrisAnn Allen
Contact Us
The Anna Maria Islander
3218 E. Bay Drive
Holmes Beach,
FL 34217