Manatee County COVID-19 cases by city, ZIP code

According to the Florida Department of Health website by Florida Division of Emergency Management May 3, positive cases of COVID-19 in Manatee County were reported by city as:
- 436 Bradenton;
- 102 Palmetto;
- 20 Parrish;
- 19 Sarasota/Manatee;
- 17 Ellenton;
- 7 Lakewood Ranch;
- 5 Myakka City;
- 4 Longboat Key;
- 1 Holmes Beach;
- 1 Bradenton Beach;
- 1 Palma Sola;
- 1 Tallevast;
- 1 Braden River.
Cases by ZIP code were reported as:
- 34201: <5;
- 34202: 28;
- 34203: 50;
- 34205: 42;
- 34207: 55;
- 34208: 182;
- 34209: 40;
- 34210: 16;
- 34211: 11;
- 34212: 17;
- 34215: 0;
- 34216: 0;
- 34217: <5;
- 34219: 20;
- 34221: 102;
- 34222: 17;
- 34228: <5;
- 34243:19;
- 34240: 0;
- 34251: 5.