Manatee County COVID-19 cases by city, ZIP code

According to the Florida Department of Health website by Florida Division of Emergency Management May 3, positive cases of COVID-19 in Manatee County were reported by city as:

  • 436 Bradenton;
  • 102 Palmetto;
  • 20 Parrish;
  • 19 Sarasota/Manatee;
  • 17 Ellenton;
  • 7 Lakewood Ranch;
  • 5 Myakka City;
  • 4 Longboat Key;
  • 1 Holmes Beach;
  • 1 Bradenton Beach;
  • 1 Palma Sola;
  • 1 Tallevast;
  • 1 Braden River.

 

Cases by ZIP code were reported as:

  • 34201: <5;
  • 34202: 28;
  • 34203: 50;
  • 34205: 42;
  • 34207: 55;
  • 34208: 182;
  • 34209: 40;
  • 34210: 16;
  • 34211: 11;
  • 34212: 17;
  • 34215: 0;
  • 34216: 0;
  • 34217: <5;
  • 34219: 20;
  • 34221: 102;
  • 34222: 17;
  • 34228: <5;
  • 34243:19;
  • 34240: 0;
  • 34251: 5.

