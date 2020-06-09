HBPD arrests man ‘wanted’ in Alabama

A vehicle driven by Robert Dorsey Windham, 31, of Dothan, Alabama, triggered the Holmes Beach license plate reader system May 30, which alerted officers to a homicide suspect driving a stolen vehicle entering the city.

The vehicle was registered to Kay Singleton Branche and Windham is a suspect in her killing.

Windham was detained in the 2200 block of Gulf Drive North in Bradenton Beach by HBPD officers after he tried to evade law enforcement in heavy traffic, according to police reports.

He had four passengers, but all were released after being cleared of any charges or warrants.

When officers asked Windham for his license, he handed them Branche’s license, as well as his Florida ID card.

Upon searching the stolen vehicle, officers found two large knives, as well as Branche’s wallet, credit cards, cellphone and laptop.

The evidence was sent to the Dothan (Alabama) Police Department as part of its ongoing investigation.

The vehicle was impounded and held for the DPD.

Windham was arrested and transported to the Manatee County jail.

He was in jail awaiting extradition to Alabama as of June 5.