WMFR breaks ground on new headquarters

West Manatee Fire Rescue staff and officials — including shift Battalion Chief Rich Jasinski, left, administrative manager Julie Kichar, Chief Ben Rigney, Administrative Battalion Chief Jay Johnson, former Commissioner Randy Cooper and fire and safety inspector Josh Adkins — break ground Nov. 17 on the district’s new administration building at 701 63rd St. W., Bradenton. WMFR purchased the lot in 2019 for $295,000 and construction is projected to cost $1,469,708. The building will house offices and serve as a training space and emergency operations center for the area. Islander Photos: Courtesy WMFR
Contact Us
The Anna Maria Islander
3218 E. Bay Drive
Holmes Beach,
FL 34217