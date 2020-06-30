Health Dept.: No swim posted at Bayfront North

MANATEE COUNTY — The Florida Department of Health in Manatee County issued a “no swim” advisory June 25 for Bayfront Park North in Anna Maria.

The advisory indicates water contact may pose an increased risk of infectious diseases to humans and was issued based on water samples June 22 and June 24 that showed an elevated level of enterococci bacteria.

The advisory will be in effect until the water meets U.S. Environmental Protection Agency safety guidelines.

Water samples in the area are analyzed for enteric bacteria — enterococci — which may cause human disease, infections or rashes.

For more information, call the health department at 941-714-7593 or go online to www.floridahealth.gov.