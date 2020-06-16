Island cities open doors, phase 2 boosts business

ANNA MARIA – Almost all businesses on Anna Maria Island are open.

And the three city governments are following suit.

The Anna Maria City Commission held its first in-person meeting, including a public audience, June 11 after teleconferencing meetings for three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city required that everyone wear face masks in the city chamber, providing masks to those who had none.

The meeting occurred less than a week after phase 2 of Florida’s reopening plan went into effect, allowing bars and libraries to reopen, lifting capacity limits on some businesses and keeping restrictions on others.

Anna Maria reopened city hall, 10005 Gulf Drive, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. June 8, but with safety measures intended to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, including social distancing and twice-daily sanitizing practices.

In Holmes Beach, Mayor Judy Titsworth said June 12 that city hall, 5801 Marina Drive, would reopen 8 a.m.-4 p.m. June 15, as The Islander went to press.

Titsworth said the city would implement safety measures similar to Anna Maria’s.

Whether Holmes Beach resumes in-person meetings will be decided by Commission Chair Jim Kihm, according to the mayor.

“He’ll probably keep them on Zoom until he feels comfortable or (Gov. Ron DeSantis) requires it,” Titsworth said. “We’re working on a way to also broadcast them on TV. So, even if people don’t feel comfortable with going out, but want to know what’s going on, they can watch from home.”

Bradenton Beach Mayor John Chappie said June 12 the city was “close to pulling the trigger” on reopening to the public.

He said city hall, 107 Gulf Drive N., may reopen to the public the week beginning June 15, including for government meetings.

Boosting business

Meanwhile, island business owners reported the first week of phase 2 brought bumps in traffic to their stores, restaurants and bars, as well as boosts in revenue.

“Since reopening, business has been strong,” said Brad Albrecht, a barkeeper at the Anchor Inn, 3007 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach. “So far, so good.”

Albrecht said finances suffered during the shutdown on bars that began March 17.

“But I feel like people understood that and, as we got back open, they’ve been generous in helping us get back on our feet,” he added.

At the Anna Maria Oyster Bar restaurant on the Historic Bridge Street Pier, managing partner Lynn Horne said, “It’s been getting better every week. We’ve seen a lot of families coming out and enjoying the beach and bars now.”

“I think they’re just happy to be out,” he added.

Horne observed an uptick in visitors in late May and June.

Under the governor’s executive order, restaurants remained limited to 50% capacity, but Horne said he was satisfied with the reopening plan.

“I’d love to get back to 100% capacity,” he said. “I’d be a bad businessman if I didn’t want to see that, but I think we’re moving at a good pace right now.”

But Bee Granger, an employee at Mr. Bones BBQ, 3007 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach, was ready to begin phase 3.

“Business has gotten better lately,” Granger said. “But, because we have such a small dining room, we really need phase 3 to happen so we can get more people in here.”

Mr. Bones must distance dining parties 6 feet apart and lacks outdoor seating.

“All the small businesses are struggling,” Granger said. “I feel like the big guys, the corporations, are making out like bandits, while it’s really difficult for the small guy just to keep their doors open.”

Lauren Collins, owner of Island Charms, 501 Pine Ave., Anna Maria, saw a modest uptick in business after the state lifted capacity limits on retailers.

“I wouldn’t say it’s busy in comparison to last year, but it’s just going to take time,” she said. “In general, I have seen more traffic.”

Collins said only about 10% of the customers enter the shop with face masks.

“I would rather everybody stay safe,” she added.

She wasn’t alone in her concerns.

“All anyone has to do is wash their hands and wear the goddamn masks,” restaurateur Sean Murphy said. “Just wear the goddamn mask.”

Murphy owns three Holmes Beach businesses — Beach Bistro, 6600 Gulf Drive, his flagship restaurant, Doctor’s Office craft cocktail bar, 5312 Holmes Blvd., and Eat Here, 5315 Gulf Drive.

Murphy likened getting ordered to shut down business operations to hitting a pothole while biking down a steep hill.

But he isn’t fully on board with the state’s reopening plan, even as it’s ongoing.

Murphy said The Doctor’s Office and Eat Here were only offering takeout despite being allowed to reopen to varying capacities.

“We’re not serving inside yet because it’s not safe,” he said. “The people that are coming to us looking for service are being unrealistic in a sense that they believe this thing is over now and they don’t have to worry anymore.”

Additionally, Murphy adopted strict guidelines beyond what the CDC suggests and new routines, including checking staff members’ temperatures before their shifts.

Murphy said the Beach Bistro remained closed, partly for installation of a new state-of-the-art air conditioning system and in concert with added technology. The new system will kill airborne particles — including the coronavirus — using ultraviolet light.

As for the precautions he put in place for the safety of staff and patrons, he said, “If we don’t wear masks and we’re not careful, then we’re going to see a second wave in September.”

But, he’s seen people celebrating as if the pandemic is over.

“I feel the restaurants that are opening and flooding with people are going to create pandemic environments and it’s going to be bad for their businesses in the long run,” he said.