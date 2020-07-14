FISH considers landscaping changes to Cortez preserve

The Florida Institute for Saltwater Heritage has more changes in store for its nature preserve.

FISH board members met July 6 to discuss the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s proposed changes to the FISH preserve, including the removal of dead Australian pine and Brazilian pepper trees, as well as the addition of trees.

FISH, a nonprofit with a mission to protect the village’s commercial fishing and maritime cultures, purchased the 100-acre preserve — located between the Florida Maritime Museum and Paradise Bay Estates — in 2000 and has worked with the FWC to reshape the land and restore its ecology.

Part of the restoration included the removal of 97 Australian pine trees and Brazilian pepper trees, but the FWC only removed 50 after killing the plants with herbicide.

Many of the 47 dead trees stand to provide shelter to birds and other wildlife, but some remain slated for removal.

Board member Jane von Hahmann told the board that FWC restoration project manager Corey Anderson proposed removing five dead trees using FWC funds, but she asked him to remove 9-10 trees instead and he seemed receptive to the request.

FWC also provided FISH with preliminary plans to plant up to 24 new trees, including gumbo limbos, but FISH members did not determine a layout for the new landscaping at the meeting.

Instead, vice president David Cadmus proposed a meeting with Anderson to visit the preserve and discuss potential landscaping changes. He said they could get a better idea for additions in person.

Von Hahmann told The Islander the nonprofit’s goal is to improve the area for public use, as well as use the land to host local school field trips about nature and the environment.

However, she said restoration work, as well as landscaping, may take three years to complete.

The public can access the preserve from the Cortez Culture Center, 11655 Cortez Road W., Cortez, via an entrance behind the Florida Maritime Museum, 4415 119th St. W., or an access point along the south side of Cortez Road east of the culture center.

FISH elects new board member, reelects 4 incumbents

A new face has joined the Florida Institute for Saltwater Heritage board in Cortez.

FISH members voted Cortez resident Steve Baker onto the board June 5 to succeed Rose Lipke, an artist who has chaired the nonprofit’s annual fishing festival but did not seek reelection.

Four incumbent board members — David Cadmus, Tim Caniff, Linda Molto and John Stevely — were reelected without opposition.

The five board members will serve three-year terms.

FISH, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving commercial fishing and maritime cultures as well as the coastal environment, has about 200 members.

Members also appointed their officer positions, including treasurer, secretary, vice president and president.

President Kim McVey, treasurer Mike Northfield and secretary Karen Bell retained their positions without opposition.

The FISH vice presidency, however, changed hands, as Jane von Hahmann did not seek reelection to that position.

Members elected David Cadmus, the only nominee, to the post.

— Ryan Paice