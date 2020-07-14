Ready, set, pump sand!

Beach renourishment rolls south from Holmes Beach, where equipment lines the shore July 8 near 77th Street. The $17.3 million project funded by the federal, state and Manatee County governments will restore beaches to Longboat Pass, moving several blocks each day. The sand is pumped ashore from a borrow pit by a dredge vessel. Sea turtle nests are being relocated from the area to hand-dug nests in Anna Maria to protect eggs and hatchlings from being buried in the sand. For more on renourishment, see Nesting Notes, page 20. Islander Photo: ChrisAnn Allen
