State approves $2 million for Bradenton Beach utility project

BRADENTON BEACH – Gov. Ron DeSantis axed $1 billion from Florida’s proposed budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

But Bradenton Beach’s request for $2 million to bury utilities along Gulf Drive was spared the chopping block.

DeSantis signed a $92.2 billion budget June 29 that included the city’s request for the state’s new fiscal year, which began July 1.

State Rep. Will Robinson, R-Bradenton, introduced House Bill 3843 to the Legislature containing the appropriation for the city project.

State Sen. Debbie Mayfield, R-Vero Beach, sponsored the companion bill and asked for $2 million.

Mayfield’s request stated, “The project will implement resiliency measures that will relocate all overhead power lines to underground. This project will connect to the Longboat Key Underground Electric Project and extend to the northern city limits as funds allow.”

Bradenton Beach will offset costs for surveys, design, bidding, permitting and construction with the state funding.

The proposed Gulf Drive project would be similar to the Bradenton Beach Community Redevelopment Agency’s undergrounding project on Bridge Street, which remains in progress.

The CRA contracted Wilco Electrical to bury utility lines on Bridge Street, switch properties on the street to the underground system, then remove the existing above-ground utility lines and poles.

Wilco had constructed the underground utility system and started July 3 to switch Bridge Street businesses onto the new system. The above-ground utility poles remain.

The proposed Gulf Drive project funded by the state remains in the planning phase.

Robinson, who attended a June 30 meeting to congratulate Bradenton Beach officials on the funding, said the project would protect utility lines during hurricanes.

“If you look at the projects that the governor didn’t veto, I think generally you can say they have a state interest in mind,” Robinson said. “They’re really a need as opposed to a want.”

“I’m very pleased that the governor didn’t veto that,” he continued.

Mayor John Chappie and the commissioners thanked Robinson for his efforts to secure funding for the city.

“I just want to thank you so much for everything you’re doing,” Chappie said. “You’re doing an excellent job and it is so greatly appreciated. …You’ve listened to us and helped us in many different cases.”

“Thank you very much,” Commissioner Jan Vosburgh said. “And, you have my vote!”

Robinson, in his reelection bid for the Florida House District 71 seat, will face Democrat Andre “Andy” Mele in November.