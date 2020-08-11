Anna Maria commissioner resigns

The Anna Maria City Commission will be short one member at the end of August.

Commissioner Amy Tripp has announced she will resign at the end of the month.

She informed Mayor Dan Murphy Aug. 4 by email.

“I am resigning from my seat as a city commissioner in Anna Maria at the end of August,” Tripp wrote. “Alan and I will be moving to Black Mountain, North Carolina, at the beginning of September.”

She continued, “It has been my pleasure and honor to serve on this commission under your mayorship. I know I leave the city in good hands under your leadership and my colleagues.”

Tripp was appointed to the commission in 2018 to complete the remainder of Nancy Yetter’s term. She was automatically reelected for a full term, having been unopposed on the Nov. 3 ballot.

She did not answer an Aug. 10 call from The Islander.

“I know we will all miss Amy’s high energy level, her creativity, her candor and most of all her contributions to our city,” Murphy wrote in an Aug. 4 email to the commission. “Amy will always be welcome back to Anna Maria!”

There was no indication from the city as to how Tripp’s seat would be filled.

— Ryan Paice