Fewer COVID-19 cases reported in Manatee County

The numbers are improving.

Manatee County continues to see a downward trend in new cases of the novel coronavirus.

Just 38 new cases were reported Aug. 18, the lowest number in one day since June.

As of Aug. 20, 9,997 people in the county had tested positive for COVID-19 of 91,011 tested, according to the Florida Department of Health. That’s an increase of 443 positive cases and 3,761 tests, compared to Aug. 13 when 9,554 of 87,250 people tested positive.

About 23% of the population of the county had been tested as of Aug. 20.

Cases are based on individuals tested since March 1, not the number of tests or current positives.

On Anna Maria Island, 27 people in Bradenton Beach, 18 people in Holmes Beach and three people in Anna Maria had tested positive. There were five new cases on the island since Aug. 13.

Additionally, 108 nonresidents visiting the county tested positive as of Aug. 20, an increase of six people from Aug. 13.

The number of positive nonresidents jumped by 88 cases since July 1, and appeared to have slowed.

Nonresidents are people who test positive in Florida but are residents of another state.

A total of 247 people had died and 705 people had been hospitalized due to the virus in the county, with five deaths since Aug. 13.

As of Aug. 20, 54 COVID-19 patients were in county hospitals, according to the Agency for Health Care Administration.

— ChrisAnn Allen

Island testing offered

Testing for the novel coronavirus is available in Holmes Beach.

CVS Pharmacy, 611 Manatee Ave. W., offers no-cost drive-thru testing by appointment. Patients must be Florida residents, at least 18 years of age.

Patients being tested must stay in their vehicles.

Results could take 3-7 days, according to the CVS website.

Appointments can be made at cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing or by calling the pharmacy at 941-778-1411.

— ChrisAnn Allen