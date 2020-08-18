Most AME students return to brick-and-mortar

Anna Maria Elementary cares.

Students were returning to classes Aug. 17, with teachers and kids embarking on the 2020-21 school year at AME either in-person or remotely.

There are 195 AME students in kindergarten through fifth-grade.

A virtual back-to-school night was Aug. 13, shared online and including recorded messages from principal Jackie Featherston, 14 teachers, media specialist Lynne McDonough and guidance counselor Susan Tabicman.

“Please, make sure your student has their mask on when they get out of the car and our staff will direct them inside to have a wonderful free breakfast, or if they had breakfast already they can go to the quiet area to start their day before the first bell rings,” Featherston said in her video.

The night traditionally provides a chance for students to meet their teachers and become familiar with classrooms, but with the coronavirus pandemic, the event went online for the safety of staff, students and parents.

Each teacher will be responsible for daily e-learning hours, which will be communicated to students via Schoology.

On campus, students will enter classrooms at 8:25 a.m. and dismissal is at 3:15 p.m.

Featherston, in her welcome video, wore a face shield.

She explained how students should arrive to the campus and what they can expect during the day.

She also thanked families looking “forward to a wonderful school year.”

The district requires face coverings throughout the school day, except for during P.E. and recess, where an effort to social distance will continue.

Kindergarten teacher Kelly Crawford, in her video, introduced herself with and without a face mask, showing a smile.

A colorful board in the titled “look who’s popping into kindergarten” displayed popcorn boxes containing the names of Crawford’s new students.

STEM teacher Jacque Jordan, in a video statement, said she missed her students and her class would focus on the four C’s of engineering: communication, collaboration, creativity and critical thinking.

Her classroom is arranged for two children per table. Fourth- and fifth-grade students will learn to 3D print and students at every grade level will learn snap circuits.

“We will not be having fifth-grade Technology Student Association and we will not be having our fourth- and fifth-grade robotics, and I’m very sorry about that,” Jordan said.

Due to restrictions on large gatherings, TSA and robotics competitions are not permitted.

For AME students who opted to begin the school year learning at home, the Manatee County School District website at mysdmc.manateeschools.net contains a link to the Schoology platform.

Schoology also offered AME students welcome messages from its teachers and introductions to grading and communication, as well as tutorials and materials for lessons.

Weekly folders will provide new directions and lessons. Students will receive at least one lesson per week recorded in class.

E-learners also will have access to teachers and staff through Schoology, as well as the Remind app, email and telephone.

“I’m super excited that we will be together and I will also have a microphone so that you’ll be able to hear me better and I just wanted to say I can’t wait to see you guys or talk to you online,” first-grade teacher Sandra Fisher said in her orientation video.

She put on a cloth face mask, face shield and then glasses.

“To me, I kind of look like an owl, a master of disguise, that’s me — just kidding,” Fisher said while holding up a placard of a book cover titled “Hoot Owl, Master of Disguise” and written by Sean Taylor.

Anna Maria Elementary is at 4700 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach.

For more information, call AME at 941-708-5525.