Cortez stilt-house grounded in court

A stilt-house just 200-300 feet from the docks in Cortez— described as a “net camp” by its builder Raymond Guthrie Jr. — remains in Sarasota Bay. The Florida Department of Department of Environmental Protection won its suit seeking an order that Guthrie remove the unpermitted structure over state waters, but Guthrie hasn’t complied with the order. The DEP now has filed a motion for contempt, which is scheduled to be heard via Zoom at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, by Judge Edward Nicholas. Islander Photo: Jack Elka
